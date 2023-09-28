British Rapper M.I.A. To Headline India's NH7 Weekender 2023: Know Lineup, Dates

British pop icon M.I.A. is all set to perform in India as she has been confirmed as the first headliner for this year’s BACARDI NH7 Weekender 2023.

M.I.A is popularly known for tracks such as ‘Paper Planes’, ‘Beep’, ‘Matangi’, ‘Bad Girls’, ‘Bamboo Banga’ and ‘XXXO’.

The multi-award-winning artist, who has collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne, M.I.A. said: “Its about time!! I'm super happy to bring the beats and the bass, and introduce MIA to a new generation of India. Finally connecting with the Indian part of my sound.”

The organisers have confirmed British pop icon M.I.A. as the first headliner of this year’s edition, who will also be making her India festival debut, as part of the festival’s line-up of diverse global artists who will hit the stage from December 1- 3, in Pune.

Alongside M.I.A., the phase one line-up also includes global artists and India festival debutants such as 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective; New-York based duo MEMBA; Antwerp based metal upstarts - BEAR, rising R&B sensation Priya Ragu and Afro pioneer Romare. Other international names include French reggae duo - Jahneration & Copenhagen-based global bass star Alo Wala and Certified Gold electronic music producer Jai Wolf.

In an industry first, India’s happiest music festival will feature a dedicated all-female led line-up on Day 2 on the mainstage, with artists handpicked from various regions around the globe.

The line-up of artists across two stages will include Alo Wala, Priya Ragu, Cartel Madras, BeBhumika, Lavi, Aarifah, Mary Ann Alexander in addition to the headliner M.I.A. Additionally, in a festival first the entire design language across graphics & stages will be conceptualized by well-known female artist and muralist Osheen Siva.

Furthermore, the organisers will set-up safety tents, gender-neutral washrooms, and frisking lines to ensure inclusivity beyond the stage.

Homegrown artistes on the line-up include MadStarBase,The Lightyears Explode, Dorwin John, The Fanculos, Corner Café Chronicles, Second Sight, Chirag Todi, Katoptris, Raj, Shia X Zero Chill, tricksingh, Spindoctor, with more acts to be announced shortly as part of the second phase line-up.

90’s Indie pop rock band Euphoria will debut a retrospective set ‘Euphoria 25’ featuring the greatest hits from across their catalog to celebrate 25 years of existence of the band.

The organisers revealed the phase one line-up through an interactive gaming experience allowing audiences to get a virtual tour of the look and feel of the festival. This marks the very first time a video game has been used to unveil a festival's lineup.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming said, “We are extremely pleased with the outstanding response that we received to our OG tickets and are now thrilled to present our first drop of our eclectic line-up. With a vast majority of the initial line-up comprising first-time BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender performers we are aiming for the inclusion of contemporary and experimental genres that will appeal to universal audiences. We also seek to showcase what we care about; championing female representation and inclusivity.

“Curated by our festival director Tej Brar, the 2023 edition aspires to exceed its previous editions and create milestone moments and unforgettable memories. Since the festival’s launch, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has held a distinct reputation of exceptional programming coupled with immersive experiences and out-of-the-box concepts.”