Britney Mocks Forced Therapy Sessions During Conservatorship; 'it Was A Joy.. No Really'

Britney Spears is finally tasting freedom after the termination of her 13 year-long conservatorship, which led her to regain control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was earlier controlled by her father Jamie Spears. The songstress has time and again spoken up about the supposed oppressive arrangements she was put through during this time, and her latest Instagram post is all about her enduring 'forced therapy sessions'.

The actor uploaded a skit video, where she essays the dual role of both the therapist and the patient, thereby mocking the dire state of affairs. Towards the end, one can see Britney venting out her frustration by hurling intense words in a loud voice. The clip was accompanied by a caption, that claimed that she underwent these sessions '10 hours a day, 7 days a week'.

Britney Spears on undergoing forced therapy sessions

Taking to her Instagram Handle recently, Britney uploaded the one-and-a-half-minute-long clip, which is all about her throwing shade at the concerned authorities/ family members for the arrangement. For the caption, she wrote," As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist !!!! I genuinely thank you dear sweethearts for your efforts !!! The end is me celebrating 🥳 … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!!" Take a look.

Meanwhile, Britney's fiance Sam Asghari penned an adorable post on the singer's birthday, calling her his wife. The caption read, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife." Britney also expressed excitement about being able to venture out of the country with sam and wrote, "Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away."

(Image: Instagram/@britneyspears)