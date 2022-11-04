Britney Spears Apologises To Alexa Nikolas For 'traumatising' Confrontation On 'Zoey 101'

Singer Britney Spears on Thursday divulged her side of the story on Twitter after actor Alexa Nikolas shared her 'traumatizing' encounter with the pop star from 15 years ago. In an interview earlier this week, Nikolas revealed that the singer had yelled at her on the set which left her humiliated.

Nikolas who played the role of Nicole Bristow on the hit show 15 years ago, starred on Tuesday’s episode of former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano’s 'Vulnerable' podcast where she opened up about the incident. While detailing the incident that involved Spears yelling at her on the sets, the actor recounted how Britney has since apologised to her. However, the actor even mentioned that Nickelodeon is yet to apologise for their shrewd behaviour then.

Following the claims made by Alexa on the podcast, Britney took to Twitter and penned a lengthy apology for her behaviour and confessed that it was her mother Lynn who should have stepped in.

Britney Spears apologises to Alexa Nikolas

Britney Spears who was nine months pregnant then also blamed her hormones for the kind of behaviour she portrayed. The Toxic hitmaker started out the post writing: 'It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business... Hollywood is a place of dreams but let's be honest ... on rare occasions do people come out years later and share the dark side!!!'

Spears went on, 'The one thing you said you wish you could have told your younger self is that you wish you could have known you could have just walked away!!! Countless times I did the same thing and I took the abuse it's nice to know I'm not the only one who has felt that way.' The 40-year-old songstress also acknowledged that though many years have passed, Nikolas' experience still matters: 'I know it's 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me ... I know it still matters!!!" she added.

Towards the end of her letter, Spears spoke about her upcoming memoir and said, "I know you have probably heard what happened to me 3 years ago ... I wrote 3 different versions of a book and since then, honestly it's been the hardest thing I've ever had to do !!!."

After Britney's letter, Alexa got emotional over the letter and mentioned in an Instagram post how she has been teary-eyed ever since she has read it. "@britneyspears I'm sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you," he post read.

IMAGE: Instagram/britneyspears/TwitterAndyVermaut