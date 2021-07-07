Britney Spears' Attorney Sam Ingham Resigns After Serving The Post For 13 Years

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop sensation has been living under the guardianship of her father James Spears for years now, and she recently spoke about it openly in a remote testimony for the first time. In the testimony, the singer made various shocking revelations about her conservatorship and how her guardians kept her under control. Recently, Britney's manager Larry Rudolph resigned from his post and even hinted at the singer's retirement. Now, in a turn of events, the singer's attorney Sam Ingham has been asked to resign as her attorney after serving her for 13 years.

Britney Spears attorney Sam Ingham resigns

On Tuesday, Sam Ingham III asked to resign as Spears' attorney after serving as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. Ingham did not present a reason in the documents presented to the court as to why he and his firm Loeb & Loeb, LLP. no longer wished to represent the singer. He and the firm asked that their resignation goes into effect "upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel".

Recently during her remote testimony to the court she told, "I would personally like to — actually, I've grown with a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer, I've been talking to him like three times a week now, we've kind of built a relationship but I haven't really had the opportunity by my own self to actually handpick my own lawyer by myself," she added. "And I would like to be able to do that."

Sam Ingham's resignation comes just a few days after her long time manager Larry Rudolph resigned. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not spoken to Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears informed him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz. Rudolph in his letter also mentioned that he was not a part of the conservatorship in any way and wrote "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.