Britney Spears Called 911 One Night Before Conservatorship Testimony: Reports

Famous American singer Britney Spears reportedly called 911 one night before Conservatorship Testimony. “It is my dream for all this to end. I want my life back,” said Spears. Further, Britney requested Judge to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from his position as her co-conservator.

Britney Spears called 911

As per an ANI report, News details continue to emerge about American Singer and songwriter Britney Spear’s ongoing fight to end her 13 years of conservatorship abuse one night before presenting her testimony in court. “Describing the event that followed a news outlet recently reported that Members of the Spear team began texting one another frantically. They were worried about what Britney will say the next day and they discussed how to prepare that she went rogue” ANI reported.

Britney speaks publicly about her conservatorship for the first time on June 23 and expresses her desire to end the conservatorship. Spears told to Judge Britney Penny “It is my wish and dream for all of this to end. I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.” However, Judge Brenda Penny Denies Britney’s Request to Remove Dad as her Conservators.

About Britney Spears

Britney Spears is a 39-year-old pop star and American singer who was first placed in conservatorship in 2008 due to a public incident and hospitalization. Earlier The New Yorker reported that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, reportedly used to yell “I am Britney Spears!” in the early years of conservatorship to coney Britney how much control he had over his daughters' life. According to an ANI report, Britney has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years. It all began when she suffered a public breakdown after her separation from Kevin Federline after which her father Jamie Spears was legally given control over her estate and all the aspects of her life. Britney went through several psychiatric breakdowns following her split with her then-husband Kevin Federline. Earlier according to a New York Times report, the term #FreeBritney campaign circulated in 2009 from a fan site that disagreed with the conservatorship agreement. Some fans believe that Britney has been forced to live under this conservatorship arrangement. Many celebrities also supported the #FreeBritney campaign including Paris Hilton, Bette Milder, Miley Cyrus. Recently Tesla CEO Elon Musk also support the singer and tweet ‘Free Britney’. However, Musk doesn’t give any statement in his tweet regarding Britney’s Conservatorship.

