American singer Britney Spears has been garnering headlines since she won her conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears. Since then, the singer has been making new allegations against her family members. Recently, she headed to her Instagram handle and penned a long note in which she disclosed that her mother Lynne Spears hit her 'so hard' in the face after she partied with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan till 4 am in the morning.

The Toxic crooner wrote in her Instagram post, "I swear I've never slapped anyone my whole life1 I would give anything to see what it feels like. Just saying! The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris (Hilton) and Lindsay (Lohan) dropped me off at my beach house with my babies." The singer, who shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline, went on to state, "Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston... Yes, I partied till like 4 am and my mother was p*****."

Opening up about the 'slap' incident, the 40-year-old added in her long note, "I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it! Psss since then I've always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone... Guess I will never know. Stay classy folks! This was all 15 years ago ... I mean we've all grown up since then."

Britney Spears' mom issues apology

The development came days after Spears' mother issued an apology to her. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Criminal crooner shared a graphic that read, "I'm not perfect but I'm me." In the caption, she mentioned how she is upset with her family as they "have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!"

Soon after this, her mom wrote an apology, stating that she is sorry for her pain. "I have been sorry for years. I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me, so I can speak to you in person. Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you!" she wrote.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears