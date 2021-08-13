Britney Spears' Conservatorship Judge Receives Death Threats, Attacked With Racial Slurs

Britney Spears' conservatorship judge - Brenda Penny, is receiving death threats after denying Spears' request to advance conservatorship hearing on her father last week. Her security is currently on law enforcement's radar as many people have attacked her online with racial slurs. According to TMZ, many life-threatening comments were posted online, where people were calling for her to lose her life and 'die', while others demanded her to step down from her job,

As per reports, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is monitoring the online activity, have checked the posts and "indeed found them to be concerning".

Britney Spears' conservatorship judge receives death threats

While a majority of the comments on Twitter have been deemed vague, some were pretty direct. One user wrote, "I have a feeling this judge Brenda Penny is going to have a horrible mysterious death #freebritney.", another wrote, "The judge is in on this, clearly. Horrible,”. Hashtags like #freebritney and #BrendaPennyIsCorrupt have been trending on Twitter as Penny, who is black was also attacked with some racial slurs post the ruling last week.

For the unversed, the Judge did not give any specific reason behind her current ruling, but from what was filed in the court, she did not see an "urgent need to call the hearing on Jamie's future as conservator of Britney's estate", as per TMZ.

Judge Penny, however, isn't the only one to come under the netizens radar and receive death threats. Spears’ temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has also received death threats, despite the singer wanting her to stay on her case.

Britney Spears' Father To Step Down From Conservatorship

Britney Spears' father agreed on Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several celebrity websites like TMZ and CNN have stated that while James Spears' legal documents mentioned that there wasn't any legal ground for his removal, he will nonetheless step down. The decision comes weeks after Britney's recourse to legal measures and public wrangling, with her new attorney on board.

The documents stated that he is “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks” but “he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”. The filing further mentioned that he will comply with the court and Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”. The conservatorship was established in 2008, with James overseeing his daughter's personal affairs and money. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of her, in-person, and maintained control of her finances.

