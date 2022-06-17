Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Critcising Family Over Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears, who recently tied the knot with Sam Asghari, left fans disappointed after she deactivated her Instagram account. Despite her 13-year-long conservatorship battle being terminated, things seem to not go well on the personal front of the star. Before shutting her Instagram account, the 40-year-old pop star had criticised her family for allegedly mistreating her during her now-terminated conservatorship.

For the unknown, this is not the first time, the pop star has deactivated the photo and video sharing application. Earlier, in March Britney had done the same after various reports regarding her conservatorship had surfaced on social media. This time, according to Daily Mail, shortly before deleting her Instagram account, the Toxic singer lamented over the fact that her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James "don't need me anymore."

Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account after wedding with Sam Asghari

She had further complained that her kids have also barred her from "showing recent pics of us," but she "respects their wishes." Just like her family members, the singer's kids were also not present at the wedding.



According to the reports by the leading international media outlet, Britney Spears deactivated her account after slamming her family for their alleged treatment of her during her now-terminated conservatorship and also claimed that she had never invited her older brother Bryan Spears to her wedding. This came despite her brother's fiancee previously citing a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence.

The pop star had set the record straight in a lengthy post on Instagram before deleting her account. As per Daily Mail, the singer in her last post had even touched upon the fact that that she 'didn't consume a sip of alcohol' on her wedding day since she'd been 'drug tested at least three times a week' for the previous 13 years and was never permitted to drink.

Britney had tied the knot with 28-year-old Sam on June 9 at her Thousand Oaks home after they began dating in 2015. Meanwhile, another hiccup that the star faced at her wedding was when her ex-husband Jason Alexander gatecrashed her wedding in southern California and reportedly went live on social media to document his trespassing.

