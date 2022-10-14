Britney Spears Disappears From Instagram Days After Blasting Parents For Mistreating Her

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram handle yet again, days after lashing out at her parents - father Jamie (70) and mother Lynne (67), for mistreating her during the 13-year-long conservatorship.

The Toxic singer alleged that her parents treated her like a 'f**king dog' amid their legal binding, adding that Jamie always body-shamed her and she ended up hurting her self-esteem. Britney also claimed that her mother once hit her "too hard" for partying till late with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

In a now-deleted post, the singer mentioned, "Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ???” Addressing Jamie, she added, "WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???”

Before this, Britney shed light on how her mom slapped her after she arrived late from her night out with Paris Hilton and Lohan. "The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," she mentioned, and added, "My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4 am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

Britney Spears' anger issues made husband Sam Asghari 'worried'

As per a report by Heat Magazine, Britney's anger issues have spiralled amid her constant lash outs towards her dad Jamie, further causing trouble in her marriage to Sam Asghari.

A source told the outlet, "It feels like Britney's anger was getting worse and she's picking fights for no reason. She's been through so much, it's understandable that she struggles to let go of the past. Everyone understands why she keeps lashing out, but her friends and Sam are also really worried."

(IMAGE: AP)