Britney Spears' Ex-husband Kevin Federline Happy About Conservatorship Win; 'as Long As..'

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was recently suspended from the conservatorship that came as a big win for the pop star. The conservatorship was established in 2008 when the singer began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children. The Toxic hitmaker's ex-husband Kevin Federline, who has custody of Spears' two sons, came out in her support and said that as long as his kids are safe, he is happy.

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline on the suspension of Jamie Spears

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married between 2004-07 and share two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whose physical custody is with Federline. Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan gave a statement to People after Spears' win in the court and said that the estranged couples' two sons would, "be able to benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best."

Kaplan added, "If Britney wants to see the children, she's able to see the children. Obviously, we don't know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he's happy."

On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney’s 'best interest' to suspend Jamie, 69, from the definitive legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs. While Rosengarts is still working to dissolve the conservatorship completely, the attorney petitioned the court to appoint certified public accountant John Zabel as temporary conservator to Britney’s hefty $60 million estates.

Meanwhile, Britney recently took to her Instagram and took a dig at her family for being complacent during her conservatorship. She wrote, "This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry, she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four-month, no car, no phone, no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off, I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

Image: AP