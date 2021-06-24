Britney Spears' Fans Open Up On Witnessing Her Hardships First-hand As She Speaks In Court

Britney Spears recently addressed the court in Los Angeles and the revelations made by her have been leaving the people shocked and disheartened. She pleads for the end of conservatorship and also urged the court to press charges on her family members who have had control over her finances and personal life. According to a few anonymous reports received by the online portal, Deuxmoi, multiple people have witnessed Britney Spears’ hardships first-hand, including the restrictions put on her, over the years.

Fans explain their first-hand encounters with Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been a major topic of discussion around the globe as fans have been running the ‘#FreeBritney’ moment for quite some time now. The online gossip site, Deuxmoi, recently shared a few anonymous stories, they recently received from people who have had a first-hand encounter with the global pop star. In one of the stories shared, an unnamed woman can be seen speaking about the time she saw Britney Spears at a resort in Hawaii. She mentioned that the singer was only given an hour to spend with her two children and she was also restricted from speaking to the people, who weren’t a part of her team. The lady further added that she was taken away to click a picture for her social media and she looked visibly distressed and unhappy around that time.

Another anonymous confession spoke about Britney Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph, who manages to keep himself clean despite being a crucial part of the whole Britney Spears conservatorship story. The confessor stated that the man was absolutely callous and also had a distinct stance on Britney’s heads shaving incident. The note also stated that Larry is an attorney by profession, which is why he manages to escape and stay out of such tricky situations.

Another confession on the page also speaks about the actor Lindsay Lohan, who had been close to Britney, a few years back. A person who previously worked with Lindsay Lohan revealed that Lindsay had received a call from Britney in the 2000s, seeking help but nothing could be done regarding the matter. The Oops!... I Did it Again singer reportedly made the call through someone else’s cell phone as she did not have access to her own, at that time.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.