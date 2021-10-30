Britney Spears Gets A Hilarious Reminder From 'fiance' Sam Asghari; Read On

American singer Britney Spears is known for avidly using her social media and her recent post has got her in trouble with her soon-to-be husband Sam Asghari who hilariously called her out for it. After ending a long-standing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears, the singer is enjoying spending her time with her kids and partner which she occasionally documents on her Instagram.

Check out her recent post where she created an honest yet funny typo.

Britney Spears gets a funny reminder from Sam Asghari

Taking to her Instagram, the 39-year-old singer posted multiple pictures while donning a white knot crop top during her vacation with Sam Asghari. The picture was liked by many of her fans as she revealed details of her stay on the trip and wished for clicking more pictures to show her fans. She wrote,

''OK … I wish I had cool pics to show from this place but it rained the whole damn time 🤷🏼‍♀️😒 … I’m not really that upset because I’ve slept like a freaking baby 👶🏼 !!! I just wish they would have told me that there’s no air conditioning … or no room service menu … so I learned my lesson here !!! Don’t believe them when they say it’s five stars ⭐️ … go by someone who has actually been there !!!!''

It was the next sentence that caught the former personal trainer's attention as she wrote, ''This trip wasn’t a success but as my boyfriend always says, “stay GRATEFUL”. The singer had announced her engagement with Asgahri last month after dating for four years which is probably why the 27-year-old actor took to the comments to remind her the same. He corrected her by writing, ''Fiancé*'' and added a heart and laughing emoji. The comment has so far gotten over 25,000 likes as many fans followed suit and hilariously pointed out the mistake to Britney.

Earlier, she posted a video of the duo boarding a helicopter to jet off to a romantic vacation with the caption, 'Arriving on a private island 🏝 … it’s nice here but waaaayyy too hot ☀️ ☀️ ☀️ !!!'' Recently, Britney Spears' fiance was roped in to play a SWAT sergeant in the upcoming actioner Hot Seat.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears