It was just a week ago when Britney Spears announced her pregnancy news via social media, thereby leaving her fandom rejoiced. Now, in a surprising turn of events, the pop star announced going on a social media hiatus once again on Sunday, April 24. Britney Spears did not specify the reason behind taking the break, however, the Criminal songstress assured fans that she will be back soon.

Britney Spears announces social media hiatus

The singer opted for a quirky way to announce the news as she channelled her inner child amid pregnancy. Spears used a funny video of a baby relaxing beside a mini vanity set donning a white robe, hair rollers, and sunglasses. It appears that the musician is aiming to relax in peace as she gears up to embrace motherhood. While ending the announcement, Spears did not forget to send love to her followers. She wrote, "I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!! I send my love and God bless you all !!!".

On April 12, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari. In a lengthy statement, Spears expressed her excitement as she wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it".

Spears further said she won't move out of her house in the coming days to avoid media frenzy and paps amid pregnancy. The singer asserted she will follow a healthy routine to welcome her baby number three. She concluded, "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!".

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears