Britney Spears Hires New Attorney To Fight Her Conservatorship, Thanks Fans For Support

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood. The pop singer has been living under the guardianship of her father James Parnell Spears who is the main conservator for almost 13 years now. Recently, Spears' court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham resigned from his post after working as Spears'attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago. Britney took to her Instagram and expressed her joy as the court granted her request to appoint a new laywer of her choice to represent her.

Britney Spears gets a new lawyer

Taking to her Instagram, Britney Spears expressed her joy following a judge's decision earlier that day to approve the singers request to select and hire a new lawyer amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The singer shared a video of herself doing a cartwheel and riding a horse as she celebrated her feat. Britney in her caption wrote "Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssst, this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #Free Britney."

Ariana Grande congratulated Spears on her feat and wrote "YOU ARE SO VERY LOVED AND SUPPORTED." Fans also reacted and left congratulatory messages for the singer. One user wrote "You have no idea how much you are loved and how many millions are rooting for you! You are so loved." While another user wrote that Freedom was coming to her soon.

Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Britney Spears conservatorship case has been seeing a lot of shocking and surprising changes. Britney Spears' mother recently filed permission to the court asking them to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer. This request came after her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham was asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago. A few days before that, pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz.

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.