Britney Spears' Instagram Account Disappears Again, Meta Confirms They Didn't Delete It

In a shocking turn of events, Pop singer Britney Spears has once again deleted her Instagram account. After the end of her conservatorship, the Stronger songstress had been actively using social media to candid updates of her daily life. While doing so, she often highlighted her experience with conservatorship and the struggles she had to incur, thereby clapping back at her father.

Britney Spears' Instagram deleted?

On Wednesday, the singer's official account on the photo-sharing application disappeared once again. The musician hasn't officially provided any statement on the same. Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari, who has been active on the social media application, also hasn't commented on her hiatus with Instagram or suggested the reason why Britney decided to delete the application once again.

As reported by TMZ, the meta confirmed that they did not take down the Instagram page of Britney Spears, meaning that the musician has herself deactivated the account. However, her Twitter page is still active and her worried fans are waiting for the singer to address her break from Instagram. It was in the month of September last year, when Britney took a small pause from social media. However, at the time, she specified the reason via Twitter.

Britney Spears wanted to celebrate her engagement away from the limelight. To keep it low-key, she deactivated her social meda account for a brief time. "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," she tweeted. This sudden move of Spears comes just a day after, she shared a post detailing how she people have taken advantage of her nice behaviour. The singer asserted that she would rather choose to live in 'fear' than being pitied. Spears did not leave any update for fans before deleting her account and it has left many worried.

Speaking of her Twitter page, the singer last used her account to slam her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for addressing the rift between them in her memoir titled, Things I Should've Said. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” wrote spears expressing that her sister is using her trauma to sell her book which was published in January 2022.

Image: AP