Britney Spears, Jamie & Tri-Star In Talks To End Their Legal Battle Over Finances: Report

Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in discussions to end their contentious legal battle as the former's lawyer reached out to both Jamie's lawyer and lawyers for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group to settle the matter. The development comes months after the singer's conservatorship ended last November.

As per the sources of TMZ, Rosengart had accused Jamie and Tri-Star of stealing large sums of money from the Criminal crooner, which they firmly rejected. Jamie and Tri Star's lawyers approached Rosengart in order to settle their differences, but the latter refused and went full steam ahead. Now, sources told,

"Rosengart had a change of heart roughly a month ago and offered to end the legal fight for a price ... around $7 million. Lawyers for Tri Star and Jamie wanted to know how he reached that figure, but they say Rosengart didn't offer specifics, so there was an impasse."

The sources further stated that both parties are still open to settling, and last week Rosengart approached Tri Star to go forward with a potential deal, a person with firsthand information told TMZ. A source close to Tri Star and Jamie said that Rosengart is "scrambling" to settle the case, but the source close to Britney's camp stated,

"Rosengart is not scrambling at all, and general settlement talks are simply standard operating procedure in any legal dispute."

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

On February 1, 2008, Britney Spears was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by Judge Reva Goetz, with her father, James "Jamie" Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, as conservators. Though the conservatorship lasted until November 2021, in December, Jamie allegedly asked his daughter to continue to pay his legal expenses after which the Toxic singer publicly accused her father of conservatorship abuse. The newlywed compared him to a sex trafficker and said he “loved” having “control” over her.

Image: AP