Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father Jamie Of Trying To "extort" Money From Her

Britney Spears is reportedly accusing her father of trying to "extort" money while her legal team calls for her father to immediately step down from her conservatorship. According to irishexaminer.com, Britney's father Jamie Spears has agreed to let go of her finances, however, he hasn't mentioned how and when he plans to do so. Here's what's going on with Britney Spears' father following the legal controversy -

Britney Spears' lawyers ask Jamie Spears to step down immediately

Britney Spears' father has been looking after his daughter's multimillion-dollar estate since she was deemed incapable of looking after herself back in 2008. The songstress has been fighting to change the situation and has also filed a new legal petition. Britney's lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, in a new legal filing, has demanded that Jamie step down from his financial duties immediately and has also accused him of trying to extort money from his client.

According to the report by the aforementioned outlet, Jamie has asked for 2 million dollars to pay his legal team and former business manager Tri Star. In response to the demands, Britney's lawyer Mathew S Rosengart said:

Mr Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted. Mr Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms Spears’s estate by Mr Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.

Jamie Spears' lawyer is yet to make a comment on the matter. Britney's lawyer, Mr. Rosengart, has also alleged that his client's father wants to be praised for his role as the conservatorship before he exits. Speaking of his "orderly" ways, Rosegart even said, "His idea of ‘orderly’ is to hang on until someone first brands him ‘father of the year’ and awards him a gold star for his 'service.'". He also said:

In other words, although Mr Spears has, at last, been forced to recognise that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet because it is best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently-vindicated.

Britney's lawyer has also said that Jamie Spears' immediate removal is necessary and has also told the latter that him voluntarily stepping down would be the "legally correct, decent and graceful thing to do". The lawyer has also asked Judge Brenda Penny to remove him as a conservator at the next hearing, on September 29, if he doesn't voluntarily do so.

He spoke about how the world had heard Britney's testimony and that there was no basis to wait since her life matters and so does every day. The filing adds: "Mr Spears must resign or be suspended no later than September 29, 2021".

