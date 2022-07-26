Pop-sensation Britney Spears might have moved on ahead in her life post the end of her conservatorship battle, however, her incidents refuse to fade off. Recently, the singer shared a few screenshots of her messages sent to her mother Lynne Spears, for her alleged lack of support during her conservatorship.

Though the singer later deleted the screenshots, however, Page Six reported how the singer had tried hard and made several attempts to reach out to her mother while she was forced into a mental health facility in 2019 by her mother. Though the messages might not be available now, fans were quick to notice the activity and shared the screenshots on social media.

Britney Spears shares screenshots of old messages sent to her mother

Going by the screenshots shared by fans' pages, the 40-year-old star wrote, "He was saying he wants to UP the Seroquel and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourself [sic]. "Seroquel I thought was a sleep aid but it's for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium."

It is unclear whether the star is referring to a medical practitioner or her father Jamie Spears in the texts above. Britney went on in her texts, "I literally feel all [sic] the sick medicine in my stomach." She also wrote, "I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do." In her caption, Spears clarified that she did not get any response from her mother at the time but later when she got out of the facility, Lynne did reach out. Spears wrote, "Her words were ‘You should have let me visit you and give you a hug."

Britney Spears’ old friend, Jansen, claims she DID text Britney back and believes Britney’s messages we’re deleted.



She even says she turned in her text messages with Britney to the court in an effort to help and says she knew her messages with Britney were monitored. pic.twitter.com/hiTqCXVJ29 — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) July 25, 2022

According to WebMD, Seroquel is used to treat certain mental/mood conditions (such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, sudden episodes of mania, or depression associated with bipolar disorder). It is also known by the name Quetiapine which works by helping to restore the balance of certain natural substances (neurotransmitters) in the brain. This medication can decrease hallucinations and improve your concentration.

Post the end of the conservatorship battle, Britney has continued to denounce her family members, often dragging her mother and sister in a series of posts on Instagram while explaining the kind of trauma she had to undergo during her initial days.



IMAGE: Instagram/MyTalk107/AP