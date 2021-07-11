Britney Spears Leaves A Cryptic Message On Her Instagram Amidst Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop singer has been living under the guardianship of her father James Parnell Spears who is the main conservator for almost 13 years now. The court recently rejected Spears' plea for removing her from the conservatorship. The result caused an eruption of reactions from the netizens who deemed the ruling unfair. Following that, an online movement called #justiceforBritney was started by her fans. Amidst her controversial conservatorship battle, Britney after a long time took to her Instagram and posted a picture in a racy black dress. Along with the picture, the singer shared a cryptic message.

Britney Spears makes an appearance on social media

After a controversial hearing regarding her conservatorship in which the court rejected Spears' plead to remove her from the conservatorship, the singer made an appearance on social media. The pop singer shared a photo of herself in racy black and red dress along with black high heels. She accompanied the photo with a cryptic caption that read "All has been said and done full circle... back to RED." Most of the fans in the comment section believed that Spears' account was actually not managed by her and that there was someone else posting on her account.

Britney Spears conservatorship case has been seeing a lot of shocking and surprising changes. Britney Spears' mother recently filed permission to the court asking them to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer. This request came after her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago.

A few days before that, pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz. Rudolph in his letter also mentioned that he was not a part of the conservatorship in any way and wrote "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

