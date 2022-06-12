Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Congratulates Singer Despite Not Being Invited To The Wedding

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari said "I do" in an intimate affair in California on June 9. After dating each other for over four years, the couple finally took their relationship a step further and tied the knot with only close friends and family attending it. Several A-listed celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and many others attended the lavish wedding bash.

However, Britney Spears' estranged family, including her mother Lynne Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears, father Jamie Spears, and her brother Bryan Spears were not invited to the couple's highly-awaited wedding following her tumultuous relationship with them. However, despite not receiving the wedding invite, Britney's mother recently congratulated her daughter on her wedding.

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears breaks silence on her daughter's marriage

It seems like Britney Spears' wedding guest list did not include her family members following her conservatorship controversy which was terminated in November 2021 nearly after 14 long years. However, Britney Spears' brother Bryan Spears was reportedly invited to witness the nuptials, but eventually, he did not show up.

Recently, Britney's mom Lynne Spears expressed her happiness about her daughter's marriage. On Friday, she took to one of her Instagram posts and dropped a comment. She wrote," You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!". Lynne further stated, "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Britney Spears shares unseen pics from her wedding

Earlier, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen glimpses of her wedding. Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long note depicting all that happened throughout the day of her wedding.

Britney wrote, "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@britneyspears/ Shutterstock