Britney Spears Net Worth: Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle & All You Need To Know

As Britney Spears and her fans were eagerly awaiting the verdict of the pop singer's conservatorship, a delightful piece of news recently arrived their way when the judge ruled that her conservatorship should be terminated immediately.

Britney Spears, the prolific American artist recently received tons of love from her fans the moment Britney Spears conservatorship news surfaced on the internet.

Britney Spears Net Worth 2021

Britney Spears is one of the most popular American pop artists who enjoys a massive fan following among the audience. According to the latest reports by Forbes, Britney Spears holds a net worth of a whopping amount of $60 Million (4,460,835,240.00 INR).

What happened with Britney Spears?

Britney Spears conservatorship legal battle was between her and her father, Jamie Spears along with the financial involvement of her former business manager, Lou M Taylor. The dispute first gained people's attention when Spears was admitted to a mental health hospital in 2019 which soon shed light on the suspicious arrangements in the conservatorship. She soon began receiving support from her fans after which the singer issued her first public statement in court seeking termination of her conservatorship. She made serious allegations against her father and other family members and was then granted the right to choose her own attorney. This led Jamie Spears and his team to file a plea to end the conservatorship to allegedly avoid a deposition. Finally, on 12 November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny terminated Britney Spears conservatorship.

The moment Britney Spears conservatorship termination news surfaced on the internet, it created a massive buzz on the internet and led the fans to come out of their houses and celebrate for Britney. The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which her fans are celebrating the success of the Free Britney Movement. The pop star was overwhelmed by the love and support and stated how it was crazy. She also mentioned how she would cry the rest of the day after watching her fans celebrate for her and stated that it was the best day ever. Watch the video ahead-

What is Conservatorship?

As per the law of the United States of America, Conservatorship is established by appointing a guardian by a judge to manage the daily life and financial affairs of another person due to any kind of physical/mental illness or old age.

