Britney Spears Opens Up About Why She Is Reluctant To Return To Music; 'scared Of People'

The year 2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for singer-songwriter Britney Spears who emerged victoriously in her 13-year-long conservatorship battle. After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was ready to make her comeback, she took to her now-deleted Instagram stories and set the records straight. The singer candidly discussed why she's been hesitant to release new music.

According to the singer on her Instagram page, she had hoped to "perform new songs and remixes of my old songs" but was allegedly unable to do so while she was under the conservatorship. Now, post winning the battle and being in charge of her destiny the singer admitted that she's not ready to return to the music industry just yet.

Britney Spears shares her thoughts on why she is not ready for music

"I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues," her message read in part. "People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!” she said.

This is not the first time that the singer shared her thoughts about not wanting to return to music soon, earlier in October this year, she had echoed similar sentiments. She then had taken to her Instagram and wrote that she was "staying clear of the business," adding, "Which is all I've ever known my whole life…which is why this is so very confusing for me. (sic)”

Meanwhile, The Los Angeles Superior Courthouse granted Britney Spears the right to sign her own documents and manage her finances. As per Variety, On December 21, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart appeared at the LA courthouse on her behalf for the latest hearing in the case. The judge granted Spears the power to sign her documents herself, post the brief hearing, Rosengart said that Britney now had the "power to do whatever she wants to do."

Post her conservatorship was eliminated, the singer wrote that she was happy about her newfound freedom but was scared of making a mistake. In the post, the singer also called out her family and took a dig at them. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "'ll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me (sic).”

IMAGE: Instagram/@britneyspears