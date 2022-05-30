Britney Spears Opens Up On Skipping Met Gala 2022; 'I Was Gonna Go But I Hate..'

American singer Britney Spears has always managed to grab all the headlines, sometimes for her conservatorship controversy and sometimes for her rift with sister Jamie Lynn. Recently, the well-known singer garnered all the attention for skipping Met Gala 2022.

Britney Spears has never stepped out on fashion's biggest stage, Met Gala. Reportedly, according to her, she was supposed to make her Met Gala debut in 2022. However, the Baby One More Time singer did not grace the red carpet of the star-studded event and decided to skip it and stay back at home. Recently, she took to her social media and revealed the reason behind not being a part of the gala event.

Britney Spears reveals the reason behind skipping Met Gala 2022

Reportedly, Britney Spears was invited to Met Gala 2022. On Monday, the 40 years old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip, along with the clip Britney revealed the reason behind her absence at the event. In the video, Britney is seen wearing a red and black coloured short dress with long black boots as she is seen dancing with her cat.

Sharing the clip, the Till the World Ends singer shared the reason behind missing Met Gala 2022, she wrote in the caption, "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!".

Here, take a look at the post-

Britney Spears to make a comeback to music?

As per the reports of Hollywood Life, a source revealed to the portal that Britney knows her fans are eager to see her get back to making music and performing, but 'she is not ready to do that just yet.' Adding to this the source said-

"Britney is aware of how her fans are desperately trying to get her to return to music and she is incredibly touched by this. These past few months have really shown her how much she is loved. She knows she has an entire team behind her when she decides to do this and an entire army of supporters, literally. But right now, she is not at all focused on that."

Image: Instagram@britneyspears