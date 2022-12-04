Britney Spears Pays Tribute To 'brave & Inspiring' Sister Jamie Amidst Public Feud

Pop star Britney Spears seems to have ended her long-standing feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On her 41st birthday, Britney gave a shoutout to her sibling on social media calling her 'brave and inspiring' and stating how much she loves Jamie. The post came as a surprise to many since the siblings have been embroiled in a public feud, with Britney earlier calling out her sister for supporting her 13-year conservatorship and writing about the singer in her memoir Things I Should’ve Said.

Britney Spears ends feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, shares special post

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Toxic hitmaker shared two images of Jamie, one playing the guitar while the other one was a candid click. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it, My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

The post left many netizens confused about their sudden reconciliation. One user wrote, "I feel like I skipped a season," while another mentioned, "OK I think this just proves that this isn't Britney posting..."

Earlier this year, Britney's legal aide Mathew S. Rosengart sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn following the release of the latter's memoir Things I Should Have Said. Jamie was called out for the “ill-timed” release of her memoir, which came out two months after Britney's conservatorship ended. She was further denounced for propagating “misleading or outrageous claims" about the singer.

Not just Jamie, Britney has criticised her other family members in the past including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and brother Bryan Spears for their role in her conservatorship.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @BRITNEYSPEARS)