Britney Spears' Post Fat-shaming Another Singer Upsets Fans; Pop-star Issues Clarification

Britney Spears recently posted an alleged ‘body shaming’ comment on social media and received a backlash from her fans who stated how they did not expect this from the singer. While the fans swamped the post with comments about how they were disappointed in Britney Spears, the latter issued a clarification note thereafter and stated that she was not being critical of anybody.

Britney Spears issues clarification over fans’ backlash

Britney Spears earlier took to her official Instagram handle and posted a note stating how one could look ‘thin’ by hanging out with ‘fat people.’ In the caption, she wrote about womanhood and how her confidence would have been better if she could choose where she lived, ate, dated and shared the stage.

Soon after she posted this online, her fans took to the comments section and stated how they were disappointed in her and added that she shouldn't be body-shaming women. Some even questioned her whether this was the only thing that would give confidence to a woman. Take a look at how the fans reacted.

In response to fans’ disappointment, Spears posted another note in which she clarified that she was not being critical of Christina’s body and added how she was inspired by her show. She further clarified that what she posed was a projection of insecurities she deal with all the time as a result of how her family and the media treated her. She went on to assert that she would never intentionally body shame anybody because she knew how it felt like. The caption read, “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!! To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me … I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears