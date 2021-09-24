Britney Spears Recalls Her 5-min Pep Talk When She Performed With Mick Jagger At VMAs

Britney Spears recently dug out her images from the MTV Video Music Awards held 20 years ago and reminisced her dress revealing that it was one of he favourite dresses. She even revealed how she shared the stage with the popular English artist, Mick Jagger, and ridiculed some of her pictures for her eyes being closed.

Many fans took to Britney Spears’ latest social media photos and poured in tons of compliments for the artist while many of them recalled how amazingly she performed at the VMAs 20 years ago.

Britney Spears’ look from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she depicted her look from the Video Music Awards she attended 20 years ago. In the first one, she added a picture of herself sitting beside Mick Jagger. In the next one, she depicted her simple yet classy look in which she can be seen wearing a black lace see-through attire with a gleeful smile on her face. She further added more such candid glimpses of herself from the event.

In the caption, she revealed how this was her before her performance with Mick Jagger at the Video Music Awards 20 years ago. She further stated that this was one of her favourite dresses she has ever worn and added how it was a simple black lace. Recalling her experience right before her performance, she wrote, “I will tell you this ... before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves ... I mean ... I was in a cage with a live tiger !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked !!!!!” She even joked about her picture stating, “Psssss guess I'm sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics!!!!”

Many fans took to Britney Spears’ Instagram post and stated how she looked stunning that night while many others referred to her as ‘icon.’ As the artist ridiculed her closed-eye pictures, many fans mentioned that she looked stunning in her pictures and her eyes were closed only in a single picture. Take a look at some of the reactions from Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post.

Image: AP