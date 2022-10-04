Britney Spears Receives An Apology From Her Mom Lynn; 'I Am So Sorry For Your Pain'

Ever since she won the conservatorship battle against her family, which included her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, Britney Spears has often opened up about it. Recently, the American pop singer penned a long note in which she mentioned how her family members still think they have done nothing wrong and revealed she wants them to take responsibility for their actions. While it has been a while since Spears won the legal battle, she recently received an apology from her mom.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Briteny Spears shared a graphic that read, "I'm not perfect but I'm me." In the caption, she mentioned how she is upset with her family as they "have no conscious whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!!"

The Criminal singer added, "They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me!!!! For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!!" She continued, "That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over." In concluding her note, she wrote, "I’m working on becoming stronger!!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process … was it worth it ???? Not so sure … Here’s to a new day."

Britney Spears' mom Lynn Spears apologises to her

As Spears wrote a genuine apology would give her closure, Lynn Spears reacted to one of her posts. Lynn apologised to her daughter and wrote, "I am so sorry for your pain." She continued and alleged that she has been sorry to Britney for years. She wrote, "I have been sorry for years. I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me, so I can speak to you in person. Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you!"

Image: Instagram/@lynnspears_rf