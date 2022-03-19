Britney Spears Returns To Instagram After Sudden Disappearance; Fans Say 'welcome Back'

It was on Wednesday, when Britney Spears left her fans worried after suddenly deactivating her Instagram profile. The Stronger songstress did not leave any update before deleting her account, leaving many shocked. However, Friday came as a bit of relief for the singer's fandom, as Britney Spears swiftly made her comeback on the photosharing application once again.

Britney Spears returns to Instagram

On March 18, she took to the social media platform to share a slew of new photos in a black skirt which was matched with a white crop top. The new pictures were seemingly clicked at her home, however, Spears hasn't broken her silence behind deactivating her profile. She simply shared a red rose emoticon as the caption of her post. Take a look at it below:

Fans react as Britney returns to gram

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans were quick to welcome her back on Instagram. While one said, "GLAD YOU'RE BACK we missed you sm," another wrote, "WELCOME BACK BRITNEYY. WE MISSED YOUUU SMMM." Check out the reactions below:

After the end of her conservatorship, the Stronger songstress had been actively using social media to candid updates of her daily life. While doing so, she often highlighted her experience with conservatorship and the struggles she had to face, thereby clapping back at her father, who was the manager of her conservatorship. However, suddenly, the singer's profile on the photo-sharing application disappeared once again.

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari, who was active on social media, didn't comment on her hiatus with Instagram or suggested the reason why Britney decided to delete the application again. As reported by TMZ, the meta confirmed that they did not take down the Instagram page of Britney Spears, meaning that the musician has herself deactivated the account. The reason behind the same yet remains unknown.

It was in the month of September last year when Britney took a small pause from social media. However, at the time, she specified the reason via Twitter. "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," she tweeted.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears