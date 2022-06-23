Britney Spears Returns To Instagram, Says 'Life Is Good' After Wedding With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears recently deleted her social media account after her grand wedding to Sam Asghari and has now returned to Instagram to share an update about her life. She revealed that right after the duo tied the knot, they moved into a new house, which was 'not the smartest thing to do'.

Spears also shared glimpses from their home and the massive pool in their backyard as she said, "Life is good."

Britney Spears returns to Instagram

The popular singer took to her social media account and shared an update about her life with Sam Asghari after they recently tied the knot. The singer, who has not gone on her honeymoon yet, believed life was 'coming together' in her new house with her husband. She shared a post online featuring Sam diving into the pool in their backyard as she gave fans a glimpse of their home.

"Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do... oh well it’s coming together. It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new… new pool… new kitchen… new bed… I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things," she wrote.

Britney further mentioned 'change is so great' and also shared pictures of herself right after she went for a swim in the pool, which she called a 'nice chill spot'. The Toxic singer wrote, "I took a nice dip in my pool. it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot and a slide… I went down it 4 times already." She enjoyed a relaxing day after Sam prepared a meal for her and shared, "life is good"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding

Britney Spears recently tied the knot with Sam in a dreamy ceremony and shared glimpses from the 'most spectacular day'. Several popular celebrities from the industry were in attendance at the celebration including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and many more.

Fans and well-wishes sent their best to the newly married couple as they embark on a new journey in their lives.

Image: Instagram/@samasghari