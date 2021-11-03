Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Marriage Plans On Hold Due To Conservatorship Ruling?

Pop-star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari who are looking forward to their marriage plans are facing hiccups as everything has been put on hold due to the pending conservatorship ruling. According to TMZ, the couple has not made any wedding plans yet, because of the impending court hearing. The duo wants to buy a new house together, but they are unable to.

Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship was near to end but the court ruling has not made it null yet. According to the International portal, the possible reason behind the same could be a mental evaluation. Britney, her father Jamie, and others have urged the judge to end it without such an evaluation, but the ruling is still on hold.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's wedding plans on hold?

With 13 years of mental evaluations on file with the court, it's up to the judge whether to cut Britney free without another one. The judge may want to hear from psychiatrists and other doctors before making the decision. For the unversed, Britney and Sam announced their engagement earlier this year in September via their respective social media handles. The duo had been dating since 2016.

Britney Spears on September 29, scored a huge win as her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship. Jamie had been in control of Britney's personal, medical and financial affairs since 2008. Meanwhile, on the work front, Britney recently revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. The plot of the novel-in-progress has prompted comparisons to her life under a conservatorship. On the other hand, Sam will be soon seen playing a key role in the upcoming action-packed movie Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson. He will be seen playing the role of a SWAT sergeant Tobias in the action movie.

Apart from Sam and Mel, the upcoming movie also stars Kevin Dillon. The film will follow an ex-hacker who tries to break into banks after his life is threatened. Gibson plays the man who must try to peneterate the booby-trapped building to get a man (Dillon) off the hot seat.

IMAGE: AP