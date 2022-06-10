Britney Spears-Sam Asghari's Wedding: Madonna, Selena, Drew Barrymore Attend Ceremony

After a whirlwind romance of four years, Britney Spears finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony on Thursday, June 9. As the couple has guarded their wedding pictures well, fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their reportedly dreamy ceremony. While the ceremony was a highly intimate affair, it has been reported that many A-list celebrities, including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore also graced the singer's wedding.

As per a recent report by People, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's intimate wedding ceremony was a star-studded event with many Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Big names from Hollywood and music industries were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum and mom Kathy Hilton and Maria Menounos. According to a source of the leading daily, the celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the wedding. Selena Gomez reportedly rocked a blue suit, while Madonna stunned in a rainbow-hued dress. Drew Barrymore graced the wedding in a brown flowing gown. Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart also attended her wedding.

Britney Spears' sons skip their mom's wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' older brother Bryan was reportedly in attendance at the wedding. Apart from Bryan, the singer's entire family, against who Britney fought a legal battle, was reportedly absent, including her father Jamie, Mom Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn. Apart from her family, the singer's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, were also absent.

As per the information obtained by People from Federline's attorney, Britney Spears' sons are happy for their mom. They are also hopeful that Sam Asghari and their mom start a "great future" together. As it is the coupe's night, Spears' kids did want to take it away from them, which is why they reportedly chose to skip the ceremony.

More about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged back in November 2021, since when the singer has been planning her wedding. The singer reportedly wanted everything to be perfect at her wedding. She was also extremely excited, overwhelmed and emotional about her big day. The singer reportedly wore a Donatella Versace wedding gown on the D-Day.

Image: AP