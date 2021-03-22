Britney Spears Shares A Rare Throwback Video, Fans Request Her To Make A Comeback

International singer Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a rare throwback video on her Instagram. The video is an old recording of one of Britney Spear's performances in which she sang the song You Got It All on a stage. In the caption, Brtiney Spears wrote, "Geez...My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing! She said “You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!” I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying “WOW Singapore”.

Britney Spears shares video sent by her mother to encourage her to sing again

Fans showered immense love on this rare throwback video of Brtiney's performance. The post has gathered over 4 million like and more than thirty thousand comments on Instagram. Several fans requested her to start singing again whereas several others commented how much they miss her. Several celebrities like Micheal NGO, Aniello, and Davi Bandeira also encouraged her to come back on the stage. Check out the reactions from her fans and followers below.

Britney Spears is one of the best international singers of her time. Britney Spears last performed on stage in the year 2018 at Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. The singer recently started making headlines after the release of a documentary based on her life called Framing Britney covered the journey of Britney as a pop singer and how she became a young prodigy after getting fame. Several celebrities also apologized to Britney after the release of the documentary.

On February 10, 2021, Britney shared a stage performance video of herself on her Instagram where she expressed her feelings regarding performing on the stage. The singer also talked about how she is taking time to learn to be a normal person rather than performing on stage. In the caption, she wrote, "Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens". Take a look at her post below.

Image Credits: Britney Spear's Instagram

