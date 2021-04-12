Britney Spears Shares Old Pic Featuring Ex Justin Timberlake Two Months After His Apology

American pop singer Britney Spears took to her Instagram to wish her younger sister Jaime Lynn Spears on her birthday. The singer shared a throwback picture of her sister that also included her ex Justin Timberlake and fans appeared confused with Britney's choice of picture. The post came just after two months of Justin posting an apology for their controversial past.

Britney Spears takes a trip down memory lane

The 39-year-old singer took a trip down memory lane by sharing a picture of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who appeared to be a teenager in the picture, to wish her on her 30th birthday. In the picture, Jamie can be seen surrounded by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake as they enthusiastically cheer for her. Britney penned down an emotional caption for her sister by calling her a 'beautiful soul'.

The singer wrote about how she wished she was as smart as her in her 30s. Writing about how Britney was practically her mother growing up but her younger sister has always been the wise one, Britney went on to praise her sister for being a wise and beautiful human inside and out. The singer also shared a childhood memory where the sisters would wrestle at home and jokingly asked for a rematch.

Netizens' reaction to Britney Spears Instagram post

Jamie Lynn Spears responded to her sister's post with a series of loving emojis under the post. Several fans appeared suspicious due to the singer's interesting choice of picture to wish her sister as one fan asked if this was the only picture she could find to post. Some fans also expressed their concern as they commented about how it was not Britney who posted the picture. Others came in support of the singer and believed she used the picture to show her fans the positive changes in her life.

Pic Credit: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

The American pop singers shared a controversial past as their nasty breakup was publicized in 2012. Following Britney's documentary Framing Britney Spears, the pop singer Justin Timberlake reached out to her on social media to publicly apologize for his behavior in the past where he made jokes about their private life in interviews. According to the reports from ET, Britney Spears revealed that she did not want her fans to speak negatively of Justin Timberlake or anyone involved in the documentary.

Promo Pic Credit: Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.