American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is currently beaming with joy as she embarked on a new chapter of her life with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The couple exchanged vows to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony held in California on June 9. The wedding was a star-studded affair with several A-listed celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, and many others in attendance for the couple's big day.

While the newlyweds kept their wedding pictures guarded for a long time, their fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their dreamy ceremony. Recently, Britney Spears took to her social media handle and dropped glimpses of her fairy tale wedding. Along with the pictures, the Baby One More Time singer made a candid confession about her panic attack, dancing with Paris Hilton, kiss with Madonna, and much more.

Britney Spears shares unseen pics from her wedding

On Saturday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her wedding. The first picture had the newly married couple posing with each other. For the wedding, Britney opted for an off-shoulder white gown specially designed by Donatella Versace. The gown had a thigh-high slit, a long trail, and a white choker. Her husband, Sam Asghari, on the other hand, sported a Versace black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie.

The next set of pictures saw the singer posing for a happy pic with her girl gang. The last photo featured Spears sharing an adorable moment with Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez as the trio shared a sweet hug with each other. Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long note expressing all that happened throughout the day of her wedding.

Britney wrote, "ow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄 … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!!".

Britney further talked about the incredible people who came to her wedding. She also gave a special mention to the moment when she once again relived her iconic kiss with Madonna. She wrote, "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again 😉😉😉 and we danced 💃🏼 into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊 … Thank you also to @Stephanie Gottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times 😂 !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!".

Take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Britney Spears and Madonna re-enacted their iconic stage kiss at their wedding bash. Reportedly, the duo made history by kissing each other back in 2003 after a collaboration performance on MTV Video Music Awards stage.

Image: Instagram@britneyspears