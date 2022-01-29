Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears recently took to her social media account to thank her fans and followers for helping her memoir titled 'Things I Should Have Said' become a national bestseller. The book has created heaps of controversy between the siblings, who have spoken out about their rivalry very openly. Britney Spears has now taken to her Instagram account to react to her sister's book becoming a national bestseller and wrote, "The timing of your book was unbelievable".

Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears' national bestseller title

The singer took to her social media account on Saturday and shared a clip from a talk show as she snubbed her sister's title. The hosts in the clips spoke about how Jamie Lynn should have cleared out family issues between her and her sister in private. The singer mentioned she was 'shocked' that more people were not 'telling it like it is'. She also mentioned in the caption of her post that she wished Jamie would take a lie detecter test so that people could see that she was lying about her sister. She also accused Jamie of making money off of her in her recent elaborate post about the matter. Her caption read-

National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your f*****g lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are s**m, Jamie Lynn.

This post comes after the pop star recently took legal action against her sister for the 'outrageous' claims he made in her book, according to reports by ANI. The singer sent a legal letter to Jamie mentioning that she would not be bullied by the ‘misleading and outrageous’ claims.

(Image: Instagram/@jamielynnspears, @britneyspears)