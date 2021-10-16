Britney Spears Takes Dig At Family; 'Lord Have Mercy On Their Souls If I Do An Interview'

Britney Spears has been having a great time ever since her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship. The Toxic hitmaker is known for being candid about her life via her social media account and has once again taken a dig at her family. Spears wrote a lengthy note in which she called out her family and said that lord have mercy on them if she ever did an interview.

Britney Spears takes a dig at her family

Britney Spears scored a big victory last month when her father was suspended as the conservator of her estate. In her new Instagram post, the singer wrote that she was happy about her newfound freedom but was scared of making a mistake. In the post, the singer also called out her family and took a dig at them. She wrote, "'ll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it's here and getting closer and closer to ending I'm very happy but there's a lot of things that scare me."

She added, "I haven't done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I'm disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!! I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!! I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!! Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview."

On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney's 'best interest' to suspend her father Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears