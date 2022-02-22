Britney Spears' 'Tell-All Memoir' To Have Detailed Account Of Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has managed to remain in the headlines for her rift with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears post her conservatorship controversy. Her year started off on a sour note with an ongoing family feud and her long conservatorship battle. With the battle coming to an end, the American singer is all set to tell an unabridged side of the story.

Britney Spears is all set to pen her life story in her tell-all memoir. The singer has closed the deal with the publishing house, Simon and Schuster for a whopping amount.

Britney Spears signs a deal with Simon and Schuster for her tell-all memoir

Following a long journey of examination over the disputable conservatorship, from which the worldwide star was released recently, with the Los Angeles court administering the case, Britney Spears' memoir will have everything from her career to her toxic relationships with her family. She is all set to bring her side of the story to the world.

As per various reports, Spears had signed a deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster worth $15 million. The deal comes after a bidding war from multiple publishers over her book. This decision comes right after Britney's sister Jamie Lynn's claim about the latter in her book Things I Should Have Said.

Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn Spears' book

A few days back, Britney Spears had sent a legal letter to her younger sibling, stating that she won’t be bullied by the misleading and outrageous claims that Jamie Lynn made in her book Things I Should Have Said. She also posted her thoughts on Instagram and penned a long caption regarding the same.

She wrote, "National bestseller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!! My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!! I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!! Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh*t but your f*****g lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!! I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are s**m, Jamie Lynn."

Image: Instagram@britneyspears