Britney Spears Thanks Fans For Support Following Miscarriage; Shares Glimpse Of New Book

As Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari recently announced their pregnancy and their wedding plans, the pop star announced a sad piece of news on social media revealing how she faced a miscarriage during early pregnancy. As the pop star received love and support from her fans after announcing the miscarriage, she recently penned a note for them while extending her gratitude in return.

Britney Spears thanks fans for supporting her

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note addressing her fans by dropping a thank you note to them for the love she received after her miscarriage. Moreover, she even reflected on the pain she went through and while adding how non should go through the same, she revealed that she was writing a book. She even recalled the time she was isolated for four months and added how she started loving being alone by choice.

Moreover, she even asserted that there may be people talking openly to the press about their issues but she will not do the same because she doesn't want people to question her about her traumatic experience. Britney Spears then mentioned that she wanted to share her story through her book for only one reason and that was to let people know that they were not alone.

The note read, "Point of view - perspective ??? Tell me then ??? Or do I really want to *) ??? I've been playing the field ….. the business…. the industry my whole life ….. that was of my own making ….. was it in God's hands or mine ??? Or was it because I was close to God and he guided me ??? God knows I haven't been perfect, but I do know this .. the consequences that were taken over me for never committing a crime a day in my life made me question God !!! It wasn't just the torture it was the embarrassment of it all €….. Nobody should have to go through what I went through …. I've made a point to capture my experience through a book I am writing ….. It's all written on pages that people will hold with their own two hands. and hopefully have a better understanding…. we all know something we read isn't the same as your spirit experiencing those circumstances, but I do feel like some people will be touched .. my experiences in the business were always with vast amounts of people .. always on the go and working so hard..." (sic)

Britney Spears earlier took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note revealing how she and her fiance lost their baby during early pregnancy. Stating how it was a devastating moment for any parent, she added that they would continue to try expanding their beautiful family. While concluding their announcement, she expressed her gratitude to everyone for their support while asking for privacy during this difficult time.

