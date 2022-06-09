Britney Spears To Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony; Singer's Family To Not Attend: Report

After announcing that she is going to get married to her longtime partner Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has finally decided on a date to put a ring on her finger. The couple was romantically linked since 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2017, as per several media reports. Notably, Asghari who is an actor and a model stayed with the Womanizer singer throughout her long-standing infamous conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

Recently, the duo had announced that they were expecting their first child together but later revealed that the singer suffered from a miscarriage. Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got engaged in September last year.

Britney Spears to tie the knot with Sam Asghari

As per a report from TMZ, the duo has decided on an intimate ceremony this Thursday. The ceremony will reportedly be attended by 100 guests. the outlet also reported that Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her father, and her mother will not be attending the wedding. Moreover, it is not yet disclosed who will walk down the aisle with Spears and give her away at the altar.

As mentioned earlier, the couple suffered a miscarriage of their first child together. Following the heartbreaking news, fans sent love and support to the singer. She posted a lengthy note to reflect on the tumultuous phase and how she got through it. ''Point of view - perspective ??? Tell me then ??? Or do I really want to *) ??? I've been playing the field ….. the business…. the industry my whole life ….. that was of my own making ….. was it in God's hands or mine ??? Or was it because I was close to God and he guided me ???'' the singer wrote.

''It's all written on pages that people will hold with their own two hands. and hopefully have a better understanding…. we all know something we read isn't the same as your spirit experiencing those circumstances, but I do feel like some people will be touched .. my experiences in the business were always with vast amounts of people .. always on the go and working so hard..." (sic) Britney Spears concluded.

Image: Instagram/@britneyspears