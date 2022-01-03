Britney Spears Unfollows Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Ongoing Family Feud

Amidst the ongoing rift between the siblings Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn, Britney has started the year on a sour note and unfollowed sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram. However, while the 40-year-old singer Britney has all cut ties with her younger sister on social media, Jamie Lynn has not unfollowed her. Britney is still one of the 600 people that Jamie Lynn Spears follows.

Not that Britney follows many individuals, the pop star has recently cleaned her follow list by eliminating Jamie Lynn from it. She can, in any case, be seen following 46 individuals only, including her partner Sam Asghari, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tinashe, and every one of them had vocally upheld Britney and taken part in the #FreeBritney development in the midst of her conservatorship battle against her dad James Spears.

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

The action taken by Britney comes in the midst of a continuous rift between the sibling duo which became clear during the toxic fight to liberate herself from her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021, following a 13-year long struggle.

All through the case, Britney revolted against her relatives, including her 30-year-old sister. Britney likewise hit out at her parents, mum Lynne and father James, who to a great extent controlled her conservatorship over the years. Fans and well-wishers of the pop sensation blamed the family for supposedly exploiting her financially, something which Jamie Lynn publicly denied.

A few days back, Jamie Lynn shared a series of photos to mark the end of 2021 and welcomed 2022 on social media as she penned a heartfelt note and wrote "Dear [2021], You tried your damnedest… bless your heart, Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing every[one] a safe and Happy New Year."

On the other hand, Jamie Lynn's book Things I Should Have Said is planned to be released on January 18, 2022. While very little has been confirmed, the book will purportedly contain stories from her life as a child artist, along with her journey towards fame and her experiences of being a teen mother.

Image: AP