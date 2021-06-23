Britney Spears Unsure If She Wants To Take To The Stage Anytime Soon

On June 18, 2021, singer Britney Spears answered a few of her fans' questions on Instagram. The singer, who is away from the stage for quite some time now, revealed that she doesn't know if she will ever return to the stage. She said that she was enjoying her current phase of life and that she was having fun with where she was. She also answered a few more of her fans' questions which were related to her favourite business trip and her shoe size, among others. Catch her Instagram post right here.

Britney Spears answers her fan's questions

On June 18, 2021, Britney Spears answered a few questions that her fans wrote to her about. A fan asked her what was her most favourite business trip that she ever took. To this, the singer said that it was a trip to Italy with Donatella Versace where they stayed in her beautiful villa, and had huge fashion shows, and they had a great 'fine and dine' experience. The next question was related to her shoe size, to which she said that it was size 7. She then spoke about the third question which was "Am I ready to take the stage again? am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take to stage again?" and the actor answered saying "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now and I am in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself."

The Free Britney movement

In 2008, the Oops I Did It Again singer, had to be taken under conservatorship helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, after a breakdown that she had. She had to be taken through rehab and hospitalisation and has had multiple comebacks ever since. However, her fans feel like these comebacks, and Britney herself has not been able to reach her potential because of the legal bindings that she has. Her fans were convinced that the singer wants to be free from all these legal bindings, for better mental health, and career which is why they launched the #FreeBritney movement which would use social media and the internet to bring awareness to the discrepancies surrounding the conservatorship. The campaign was launched in 2009 and mostly focused on giving the singer a more liberated life. According to reports by People, Britney is strongly opposed to the idea of her father returning to his role as the sole conservator of her finances and affairs. However, the singer has also stated that she would not like a sudden authority on her life, and would prefer that it happens in a gradual manner. Britney's plea for changing her conservator is in process. IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.