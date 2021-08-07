Britney Spears: What Happened To The 'Criminal' Singer's Conservatorship Case & More

Global icon Britney Spears has been filing cases and petitions to bring an end to her "conservatorship." The songstress even recently told an LA court how she wanted her "life back." Britney Spears ongoing legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears for control over the management of her business and personal affairs has caused a movement amongst fans of the signer called "#FreeBritney."

Does Britney Spears have mental health issues?

Britney Spears has had mental health issues in the past, which ultimately led to her "conservatorship" being handed over to her father. Britney Spears father, Jamie Spears, was given control over her estate and other aspects of her life. This was due to the songstress making erratic decisions after her divorce with Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

Britney also lost custody of her children following her behaviour after the divorce. Spears also garnered widespread media attention in Feb 2007, when she shaved her head with electric clippers at a hair salon in Tarzana, Los Angeles. However, her conservatorship which was supposed to end in 2009, has since been dragged on and extended for over a decade now.

What is a conservatorship?

A conservatorship is granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses. Britney's conservatorship is split into two parts - one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person. Under this legal agreement, Spears has not controlled her finances since 2008.

Father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, was initially in charge of the conservatorship, however, he stepped down from as Britney's personal conservator in 2019 because of health reasons. Since he was replaced by Jodi Montgomery, on a temporary basis, Britney has requested to make the arrangement permanent.

Britney has also sought to dismiss her father from the conservatorship role, and has called for him to be charged with "conservatorship abuse." Several celebrities in Hollywood including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Cher and Paris Hilton have spoken out against the conservatorship under which the singer has been controlled for years.

Britney Spears net worth

While Britney's conservatorship has been extended to over a decade now, the songstress has never been short of work, or creativity for that matter. In the years that she has remained under conservatorship, Spears has released three albums, held a successful Las Vegas residency, and made numerous television appearances. Britney was also a judge on the X-Factor.

According to Business Insider, as of 2018, Spears' net worth was a whopping $59M. Spears. According to court documents obtained by ET, Spears has since spent millions of dollars on legal and conservator fees.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.