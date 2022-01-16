Britney Spears Wishes To Reconcile Things With Sister Jamie Lynn, Calls Public Feud Tacky

Britney Spears has yet again spoken out about her relationship with estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears and this time around, she wished to reconcile things with her. Britney took to her Twitter and shared a lengthy statement after Jamie's interview with Good Morning America about her upcoming tell-all book Things I Should Have Said. In her statement, the singer called her public feud tacky and said that she loved her sister. Meanwhile, Jamie also replied to Britney's statement and asked her to call her instead of posting on Instagram.

Britney Spears wishes to reconcile with Jamie Lynn post the release of Jamie's book

After unfollowing sister Jamie Lynn on social media, Britney Spears is now looking to wave the white flag as she shared a lengthy statement via her Twitter. In her statement, the singer clarified that she did not think Jamie's new book was about her and wrote, "Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me. When is said only a scum person could makeup things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said 'but you're not."

She added, "But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me! All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!. So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most."

Jamie Lynn Spears called out by former #Zoey101 costar Alexa Nikolas for 'lying up a storm' in new book:



“Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.” pic.twitter.com/fZSYHpg7ER — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2022

Jamie Lynn responds to sister Britney's statement

Jamie Lynn responded to Britney's statement and took to her Instagram and wrote, "Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform."

She added, "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven't been there for you or that I'm making things up. I'm happy to share how many times I've reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. I love you." Jamie had previously also shared a statement via her Instagram and called out Britney and wrote that her new book Things I Should Have Said wasn't about her

Image: Instagram/@jamielynnspears/@britneyspears