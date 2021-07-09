Britney Spears's Dad Faces New Challenge As Conservators Request New Security Costs

Britney Spears' conservatorship is one of the most talked-about issues in Hollywood at the moment. The pop sensation has been living under the guardianship of her father James Spears for years now, and she recently spoke about it openly in a remote testimony for the first time. The past two weeks have been full of shocking events in Spears' bombshell conservatorship. Now, Britney's father James Parnell Spears is facing new challenges as co-conservator Jodi Montgomery is demanding a big amount citing secure reasons post the hearing that happened earlier.

Britney Spears Conservatorship's new twist, co-conservator demands security

As per Deadline, Britney's co-conservator Jodi Montgomery filled a request to the court asking James Parnell Spears to pay her a big amount for 24-7 security as she has been receiving continuous death threats. Citing threats of “violence and even death” in her July 7 petition, Montgomery is asking for $50,000 a month for security purposes. James Spears lawyers wrote to the court that the elder Spears himself, has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats but "disagrees with and objects" to Montgomery's 24-7 request for security.

Britney Spears mother recently filed permission to the court asking them to allow her daughter to chose her own lawyer. This request just came the day post her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham asked to resign as Spears' attorney after working as her attorney since the start of her conservatorship 13 years ago.

A few days before that, pop singer's manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his post. In a letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph wrote that he had not conversed with Britney in over 2 and a half years and at that time Spears notified him that she was going on an indefinite hiatus. His decision of resignation came after Spears gave a thought about officially retiring from the show biz. Rudolph in his letter also mentioned that he was not a part of the conservatorship in any way and wrote "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

