Bruce Springsteen To Revive His Broadway Solo 'Springsteen On Broadway' From June 26

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced that he will be returning to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre. It was also brought to notice that all audience members will have to be fully vaccinated in order to get a seat in the theatre.

Springsteen on Broadway to be revived

According to a report by CNN, Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway after the pandemic on June 26, 2021. Talking about it, Bruce stated that he loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and is thrilled to have been asked to come back as a part of the reopening of Broadway, post the pandemic. It'll be one of the first productions to play the Great White Way since the COVID-19 pandemic stalled all performances and left theaters empty more than a year ago.

Springsteen on Broadway tickets will go on sale on June 10, 2021, and proceeds from the Opening Night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey among other funds. Springsteen on Broadway originally played 236 performances in 2017 and 2018 and also won a special Tony Award for it. All the audience members must be fully vaccinated to attend the show, which means it should have been a minimum of 14 days after their second dose. Kids under the age of 16 will have to be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults and will have to provide a COVID-19 negative report to attend the show.

The Broadway reopening schedule was also announced and it will have the smash hit Springsteen show at the top, followed by the Lincoln Center Theater production of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s award-winning play Pass Over on August 4 and Hadestown on September 2. A number of Broadway Productions announced their opening after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement, which stated that venues could be opened at full capacity from September 14. However, this date was moved earlier due to widespread vaccinations.

Image - Bruce Springsteen's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.