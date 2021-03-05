Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak's 'Leave The Door Open' Will 'cure The World', Review Fans

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak recently joined forces to form their new musical band namely Silk Sonic. Now, on Friday, March 5, they have released the music video of their first single titled Leave the Door Open. The announcement of Silk Sonic was done just last week and the musicians did not delay releasing a retro-vibed track that is ‘absolutely loved’ by fans.

Leave the Door Open fan reactions:

As soon as the music video surfaced online, fans of the musician have gone gaga over it. While some said it was ‘worth the wait’, many claimed that Bruno is back again to cure the world with his music. Netizens also praised the ‘incredible’ tempo and rhythm of the song with heartfelt reviews. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Now I GET why you named it “Silk Sonic” because those vocals are silky smooth! pic.twitter.com/ugU9etHmiO — Mal (@BJCFans) March 5, 2021

AMAZING OMG WORTH THE WAIT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/52STubNA9k — ᴊᴀɴɴɪᴇ⁷ (@btsstoner) March 5, 2021

If you need a reason to go watch the music video, JUST LISTEN TO THIS PART pic.twitter.com/f4Q1tB9lYS — Mal (@BJCFans) March 5, 2021

That was incredible. You fell so well together, I can't stop listening. We love, mission accomplished pic.twitter.com/AFoQnnhp3L — Brunin 🇧🇷|| 𝓓𝓮𝓫𝓸𝓻𝓪 (@brunobrmars) March 5, 2021

my favorite ever. you’re insane and the song’s incredible pic.twitter.com/IeQskP2NbJ — gio // silk sonic duh (@svccessfuI) March 5, 2021

bruno really gonna cure the world with this album — RJ (@Young_Simba1985) March 5, 2021

My babe sent me the YouTube link literally a minute after it's release 😅. It was gold. — Marcus Danzel (@KLEEBO1) March 5, 2021

I'm so proud!!! I'm so happy with this!! thank u so much for doing everything with so much love!! 🤧 💖 — Lovers Bruno Mars 🐊💫 (@LBMBrasil) March 5, 2021

Since I started listening to #leaveTheDoorOpen I forgot all the, almost, 5 years I'd been waiting 4 u 😭 DON'T LEAVE US AGAIN PLS OR JUST LEAVEEEE BUT DON'T FORGET TO MAKE THIS GOOD DMN MUSIC COMBACK THAT WE ARE USED TO❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/MYWWOpi4Hd — A R I A N A (@justarilari) March 5, 2021

this is not meant be criticism but please be more careful with your music, i have asthma and y’all literally just took my breath away with your beautiful vocals 😫😫thank you so much. — silk sonic ✨ (@xcIoudnine) March 5, 2021

you really never disappoint de fandom man, i really love you and the music. i can’t stop listen this song my god man. you never disappoint your public. 🥺🥺😭😭#leaveTheDoorOpen pic.twitter.com/FHMUiGYobm — Humpty Dumpty🍹🌴ᶜʳᶠ|| Silk Sonic (@miguelitxcrf) March 5, 2021

YOU'RE INCREDIBLE, A LEGEND. WE REALLY MISSED YOU, BUT NOW YOU'RE BAAAAACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/P68W52ZncB — Ih 9¾. Ricky Regal 🐊 (@stylesspuppy) March 5, 2021

you can't believe what you are capable to do with us, you're the best part of everything. we love you in ways that you could never imagine! — clarinha. | BRUNO MARS IS BACK (@itwillsrain) March 5, 2021

This pleasure, the heart is ready to jump out of happiness🎶💕😍 pic.twitter.com/bf82SYxRMH — Gizel 📀🎶🐊🧵🍹💃 (@Guzel44914929) March 5, 2021

ALSO READ| Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak Form A Band 'Silk Sonic'; First Song Dropping Next Friday

In the retro-vibed music video, the group appears to be performing the newly crooned track inside a music studio. Both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak trade verses and harmonise their rhythm alongside the backing back. Mars leads the chorus “I’ma leave the door open” as the entire band swings and moves to the silky tone of the song. The lyrics of the songs fits perfectly the romantic vibe of the track. Check it out below:

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson Shares A Throwback Picture With 'Tiger Mask'; Fans React

Although Mars and .Paak haven’t shared many details on their upcoming Silk Sonic’s album, they did reveal that it will feature special guest host Bootsy Collins. The duo previously joined hands together back in 2017 to tour during the European part of Bruno’s 24K Magic world tour. For the unversed, 24k Magic was Bruno’s third Studio album which was released back in 2016.

ALSO READ| Bruno Mars' Massive Net Worth Proves That Singer Might Have Found A 'treasure'; Read

On the professional front, Bruno last collaborated with Charlie Wilson for Forever Valentine. The musician has also inked a deal with Disney for developing an upcoming music film. On the other hand, 2020 was also a successful year for Anderson.

He released several singles last year including Jewelz, Lockdown, Don’t Slack. His most recent album, Venture was released back in 2019. Now, the release of Leave the Door Open has left their fan army utterly impressed. They are eagerly waiting for the stars to drop details of their upcoming album.

ALSO READ| Bruno Mars' Birthday: Here Is A Trivia Quiz For All The R&B Singer's Fans

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Leave The Door Open)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.