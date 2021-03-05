Last Updated:

Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak's 'Leave The Door Open' Will 'cure The World', Review Fans

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak recently released Silk Sonic first track Leave the Door Open's music video. Here's how fans are reacting online. Read more

bruno mars

Bruno Mars and Anderson  .Paak recently joined forces to form their new musical band namely Silk Sonic. Now, on Friday, March 5, they have released the music video of their first single titled Leave the Door Open. The announcement of Silk Sonic was done just last week and the musicians did not delay releasing a retro-vibed track that is ‘absolutely loved’ by fans.

Leave the Door Open fan reactions:

As soon as the music video surfaced online, fans of the musician have gone gaga over it. While some said it was ‘worth the wait’, many claimed that Bruno is back again to cure the world with his music. Netizens also praised the ‘incredible’ tempo and rhythm of the song with heartfelt reviews. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

In the retro-vibed music video, the group appears to be performing the newly crooned track inside a music studio. Both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak trade verses and harmonise their rhythm alongside the backing back. Mars leads the chorus “I’ma leave the door open” as the entire band swings and moves to the silky tone of the song. The lyrics of the songs fits perfectly the romantic vibe of the track. Check it out below:

Although Mars and .Paak haven’t shared many details on their upcoming Silk Sonic’s album, they did reveal that it will feature special guest host Bootsy Collins. The duo previously joined hands together back in 2017 to tour during the European part of Bruno’s 24K Magic world tour. For the unversed, 24k Magic was Bruno’s third Studio album which was released back in 2016.

On the professional front, Bruno last collaborated with Charlie Wilson for Forever Valentine. The musician has also inked a deal with Disney for developing an upcoming music film. On the other hand, 2020 was also a successful year for Anderson.

He released several singles last year including Jewelz, Lockdown, Don’t Slack. His most recent album, Venture was released back in 2019. Now, the release of Leave the Door Open has left their fan army utterly impressed. They are eagerly waiting for the stars to drop details of their upcoming album.

