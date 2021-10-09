Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak Shares Key Update On 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'; Read

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have now become synonymous with the name Silk Sonic. The duo is coming out with their debut album and had an important announcement for their fans. The album titled An Evening with Silk Sonic is coming out on November 12.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made the announcement on Instagram on Friday. The duo was accompanied by American musician Bootsy Collins in their post.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's album An Evening with Silk Sonic release date

Bruno, Anderson and Bootsy could be seen flashing their swagger, with sunglasses, chains and smiles in their announcement post about the album. The Billionaire artist wrote that the album was 'coming at you' on November 12.

The album is open for viewership for listeners across all digital platforms.

Two songs from the album have already been released. Named Leave the Door Open and Skate, the songs were unveiled last year.

Among the two, Leave the Door Open had been released on March 4. It had reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track went on to become Bruno's eighth song at the top of the list, meanwhile it was the first of such instance for Anderson.

They also unveiled a video, in which the duo could be seen jamming in a recording studio in flashy clothes. The video also has over 400 million views on social media.

The duo had performed together this track at the 63rd Grammy Awards. It was then considered one of the best performances of the evening. Adding to accolades was the pair being honoured with the best group award at the BET Awards this year, where the duo stole the show.

Skate was released on July 30. Even this song was accompanied by a music video.

There is also a Silk Sonic Intro, which coincided release with that of Leave the Door Open. It featured narration by Bootsy Collins.

The duo had first met four years ago, during the European leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour. They became friends and then decided to turn it into a professional collaboration.