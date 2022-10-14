Bruno Mars Announces Silk Sonic's Withdrawal From Grammy Awards 2023: Read

Soon after their inception, Silk Sonic, a musical duo which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, bagged a number of Grammy awards with their first single. The duo took home all the awards they were nominated for with their song Leave The Door Open at Grammys 2022. However, the band is unwilling to compete in Grammys 2023 as Bruno Mars recently withdrew Silk Sonic from the award consideration.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars announced that Silk Sonic had withdrawn their album An Evening With Silk Sonic from consideration for the Grammy Awards 2023. Talking about the album, Mars said he and .Paak put their all into the album, yet they bow out of submitting it for the Grammys.

He said, "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year. We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

Silk Sonic released their lead single Leave The Door Open, in March last year. The band won four Grammys, including the Song Of The Year award. They released their album in November last year, which is now eligible for Grammys and was being rooted by many music-buffs for a number of awards.

Bruno Mars clarifies the reason behind Silk Sonic not competing in the Grammys

The Talking To The Moon singer recalled the love they received at the Grammys 2022 for their track Leave The Door Open. He mentioned that the band and everyone who worked on their album won with the positive response they received for their single. He said, "We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to Leave The Door Open. Everything else was just icing on the cake." He further thanked the awards for giving them a chance to perform at last year's ceremony, not once but twice.

