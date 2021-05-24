Bruno Mars Makes History As Five Of His Tracks Are Diamond Certified; Read Details

Singer Bruno Mars is acing it in the music industry and has now made history as five of his tracks are now Diamond certified. The RIAA recently announced the achievement and congratulated the singer for the same. Scroll along to know more details about the singer’s new record.

Bruno Mars makes history as five of his tracks are diamond certified

The superstar, who is a 10-time Grammy winner, has set another record as the Recording Industry Association Of America announced on May 21 that he is the first-ever artist to have received the diamond certification for five of his single tracks. Mars’ tracks That’s What I Like and When I Was Your Man have just achieved the diamond certification as they have sold and streamed over 10 million copies. His songs including Just The Way You Are, Grenade and Uptown Funk have been diamond certified earlier.

😩 Love you Hooligans. Thanks for rockin with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun. 🥂 https://t.co/Pt30F7GNkF — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 21, 2021

The singer took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for helping him reach this milestone. He wrote, “Love you hooligans. Thank you for rockin’ with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun”. He added this in reply to the tweet by the official handle of RIAA, which read, “Congratulations to @BrunoMars, the first + only artist in Gold & Platinum Awards history to earn FIVE Diamond Single Awards‼️ #RIAATopCertified @AtlanticRecord”.

In a statement on their website, Chairman, and CEO of the RIAA, Mitch Glazier said, “Congratulations to Bruno Mars — the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program! This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded – and Bruno now has 5 of them!”.

WE GONE BE SINGIN THIS ALL YEAR!!! YALL MIGHT NOT EVER GET THE ALBUM!! 😂😂😭😭 LOVE FROM @SILKSONIC! pic.twitter.com/JYorryZroE — Big Tooth Bastard (@AndersonPaak) May 21, 2021

Apart from this achievement, Bruno Mars who is a part of the R&B duo Silk Sonic along with Anderson Paak is also seeing their single Leave The Door Open, has made its place on the charts and constantly climbing positions in the summer radio. The single has returned to Billboard Hot 100 on May 19, 2021. Celebrating the same, his partner Anderson, took to Twitter and wrote, “We Gone Be Singin This All Year!!! Yall Might Never Get The Album!!”

Image: Bruno Mars Instagram

