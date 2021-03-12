Last Updated:

Bruno Mars' Wish To Perform At Grammys 2021 Comes True; Silk Sonic To Make Its TV Debut

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak's newly formed duo band Silk Sonic will make their live debut this Sunday during the Grammys 2021 awards telecast.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars' wish to perform with Anderson Paak as Silk Sonic for the Grammys 2021 awards has turned out to come true. On March 8, Bruno Mars had taken to his Twitter space to appeal to the recording company for giving his new band Silk Sonic a chance to perform that the Grammy 2021 awards that are happening on Sunday, March 14. It seems that Bruno Mars was able to finalise a deal with the recording company.

Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic to perform at Grammys 2021

On Tuesday, March 10 tweeted in response to Bruno Mars appeal with a great offer confirming that Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammys.

Bruno Mars recently released his first single with Anderson Paak as a part of his newly formed duo band Silk Sonic. The song titled Leave the Door Open which released last week has over 30 million views on Youtube. After the confirmation from the recording label, Bruno Mars' fans are excited to see the band's debut on the TV screen. Read some of the Twitter reactions right below:

Bruno Mars Songs

Bruno has won the Grammy awards under the Best Singer Male Pop for his song Just the Way You Are that released in 2010. The singer has had a lot of songs that have gone on to claim the spot of the number one single on a global scale. Some of his popular songs are Gorilla, Locked Back in Heaven, Uptown Funk, 24K Magic and many more.

His track Uptown Funk won 2 Grammys and his third album 24K Magic went on to bag seven Grammys including the Album of the Year and the Song of the Year Award. The popstar holds a total of 11 Grammy Awards. Check out Silk Soni's latest new song right below:

Grammys 2021's performers

The Grammys is set to air on Sunday, March 14 at 8 pm PST on the CBS channel. The show is going to be hosted by  Trevor Noah and has an amazing lineup of artists performing for one of the most prestigious awards dedicated to music. The Grammys 2021's performers lineup includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch with each of them being nominated for 6 Grammy awards along with Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Post Malone.

 

 

